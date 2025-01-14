Dad Kills Son, 4, On Christmas Eve In Baltimore Before Shooting Himself: Police

Mark Jones, 30, is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center after being arrested in the days following the holiday in connection to the fatal shooting of Jacobi Sa'Fiir Marcelle during an incident in Rosedale.

Officers responded to a home at around 6:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24 to the unit block of Breslin Court, where there was a reported domestic-related assault that culminated with in the fatal shooting.

Police said that upon arrival, they found a woman and two minors suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.

All three were taken to area hospitals for treatment and evaluation, where the 4-year-old was later pronounced dead.

The others survived.

"I was shot in my head and am fortunate enough to be here to tell this story so is my (1-year-old) daughter who was shot in her shoulder," Promyss Marcelle wrote.

"Unfortunately, my son who was shot in the head did not make it."

Detectives say Mark Jones, the suspected shooter, sustained what was believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was also hospitalized, later charged with murder and other offenses before ultimately being held without bond.

"Grieving the loss of my son has been the most unbearable thing I’ve ever had to deal with," Marcelle said. "The agony and pain I feel is something wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy.

"I am trying.. trying to push through for the sake of the fact that I still have my daughter who needs me."

Following the shooting, more than $35,000 has been raised on behalf of the family, coming from nearly 1,500 donors.

"At this time I am trying to recover with my daughter but also bury my son and I am needing the help of those who can help me financially to bury my son in the proper way," the grieving mother added.

"Nothing is too little and anything helps ... Even if you cannot donate financially please keep my family in your prayers spiritually."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Towson and receive free news updates.