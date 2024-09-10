Community Rallying Support To Send Body Of Man Killed At Baltimore Music Club Back To Jamaica

Now his family is rallying the community in an effort to send his body back home.

The 22-year-old was shot early on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at Hammerjacks on South Russell Street while standing outside of the venue not far from M&T Bank Stadium.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries weeks before his 23rd birthday.

Brown, affectionately known as "Basey" was renowned for his "mild temperament, kind heart, and warm spirit," according to a friend organizing a fundraiser in an effort to send him home.

"As we grapple with this heartbreaking loss, we are faced with the difficult task of sending Tyreke home to Jamaica for burial," Jason Nembhard said, adding it would allow them to "lay him to rest and begin the long process of healing."

"I wanted to share a GoFundMe for Tyreke Brown, who we all know was taken too soon," another user posted on social media. "Every donation helps his family bring him back to Jamaica for burial and honors his memory in this difficult time."

A GoFundMe on behalf of the family can be found here.

"Tyreke’s life was tragically cut short, but with your support, we can ensure he is honored and remembered with the dignity he deserves."

