Stephen Varelli was diagnosed with the disease nearly two years ago and is now wheelchair-bound, his loved ones said. That has put the weight of the world on his wife, Karen, who has become his primary caregiver.

Karen has been balancing Stephen’s daily needs while still caring for their home and family.

“As Stephen’s needs grow, Karen may need to hire outside caregivers for help—whether for respite, or if she needs to return to work,” supporters wrote.

The family explained that in-home caregiving is “extremely expensive and, like many ALS-related costs, not covered by insurance.”

The family is now leaning on the community for support.

“All donations will go directly toward a dedicated fund to help cover the cost of caregivers and the support Steve and Karen urgently need,” organizers of a GoFundMe wrote.

They are encouraging neighbors and friends to not only donate but also share the fundraiser link so “we can spread the word and surround Stephen and Karen with the community they deserve.”

More than $6,000 has been raised in less than 24 hours through the fundraiser, which can be found here.

"Please consider giving what you can — and as often as you can," the family said. “From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your generosity, your kindness, and your prayers during this difficult time."

