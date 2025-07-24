‘Career Criminal’ Who Stalked, Killed Man In Broad Daylight Outside Baltimore Mart Gets Life

Tony Dukes, 58, was sentenced to life plus 35 years for murdering Eugene Fitzgerald in front of the Penn Mart in Baltimore, State’s Attorney Ivan Bates announced Thursday, July 24.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. on March 26, 2024, when officers were called to the 1800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue and found Fitzgerald shot multiple times, police said.

“This was a senseless act committed in broad daylight by a repeat violent offender who showed no regard for human life,” Bates said. “(Dukes') actions were not only brazen, but reckless – taking a life and terrorizing a community already burdened by gun violence.”

Prosecutors said Dukes was caught on multiple surveillance videos before, during, and after the shooting.

Footage showed him traveling from Rogers Station to Lexington Market, then to Upton Station — tracking his movements for more than two hours.

Detectives said the footage clearly captured his face and the distinct clothing he wore that day.

Dukes was convicted of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm as a prohibited person, and use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence.

