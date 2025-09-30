Bomb Threats Force Evacuations At Towson, Morgan State Universities (Developing)

First, Towson University issued an emergency notification saying it is evacuating the University Union after receiving a bomb threat.

In a message to the community, school officials advised "this is not a drill."

Some buildings were still closed as of 1 p.m. on Sept. 30, though classes continued as scheduled elsewhere on campus.

Morgan State University was also targeted in an email threat indicating that there was a potential explosive device at the Richardson Library.

As a precaution, the building was evacuated, and access was temporarily restricted in the area.

"The Baltimore Police Department has been notified, and — as with all threats — the Morgan State University Police Department is taking the matter very seriously."

Both threats remain under investigation and the incidents are ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

