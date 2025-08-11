BGE Warns Maryland Residents To Conserve Power As Outage Risk Looms (Developing)

An alert was issued by the utility company asking customers to conserve electricity to "reduce the potential for widespread outages this afternoon and evening," officials said on Aug. 11.

The cause of the potential outages?

A power plant experienced an unplanned disconnection from the BGE electric system, officials confirmed.

"In addition to conserving electricity beginning immediately and through this evening, we also recommend customers prepare for a potential outage."

As of 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 11, BGE was working to repair 33 active outages that were impacting 167 of its 1.3 million Maryland customers.

"An emergency cycling event has also been activated to respond to system operations needs," the company advised. "If you are enrolled in the PeakRewards Air Conditioning program, your air conditioner will be cycled up to your full cycling level (50 percent, 75 percent, or 100 percent) for the duration of the event.

"You will not be able to override participation in this cycling event."

Check Daily Voice for updates.

