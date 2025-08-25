Baltimore’s Reggie Carroll, Known For Comedy And TV Roles, Shot Dead In Mississippi

The Southaven Police Department issued an update over the weekend, confirming that Carroll was the target of a shooting on Wednesday, Aug. 20.

According to police, officers were called to investigate a reported shooting on Burton Lane in Southaven, where they found the 52-year-old Carroll suffering from fatal gunshot wounds.

One person was arrested and later charged with murder, officials said on Saturday, Aug. 23.

"Our thoughts our with the family of Mr. Carroll," they said. "Thank you to the community for their patience and understanding."

Carroll, best known for "Knockout Kings of Comedy," also is credited on IMDB with making appearances in "The Parkers" and TV movie "Rent & Go."

Carroll reportedly recently toured with Katt Williams.

Mobtown Comedy shared a touching tribute on social media following confirmation of Carroll's death.

"Thank you for being one of the OGs who supported us early on," they wrote. "The Mobtown family and the Baltimore comedy community are very saddened by this loss of one of our city’s great talents."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Towson and receive free news updates.