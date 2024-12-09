Baltimore Woman Hits Lottery Jackpot Twice In One Night With Same Numbers

The secret to her double win? Strategy, persistence, and a little luck, she said after playing the numbers 3-1-4-1-3 twice, on separate $1 straight bets, and struck gold.

The winning tickets were purchased at Parkside Liquors on Sinclair Lane, where Charlotte braved the chill to cash in on numbers inspired by a previous winning drawing.

“I was shocked! I left that store with the biggest smile on my face after getting my tickets verified,” the Baltimore native said.

This isn’t her first brush with Lottery luck. Charlotte, who started playing at 18, previously won $100,000 in 1997 through a second-chance promotion. Still, she wasn’t done dreaming big.

Charlotte plans to use her winnings to pay off her mortgage and help her sister buy a car, but she’s not hanging up her lucky numbers just yet.

“I want to win again. If I do, I’ll use it to help my family or pay off my car,” she shared.

Parkside Liquors also gets a slice of the action, earning a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning tickets.

