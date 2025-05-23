Baltimore Teen On Ankle Monitor Kidnapped 12-Year-Old Walking To School, Police Say

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with a violent kidnapping and robbery that took place in the 2500 block of Aisquith Street on Monday, May 19, according to the Baltimore Police Department on Friday, May 23.

Police say the 12-year-old victim was walking to school when he was approached by three teens who implied they were armed and demanded his belongings.

When he refused, they forced him into a nearby home, assaulted him, and stole his sneakers and phone, investigators say.

Detectives quickly identified one of the suspects — and learned he was already on electronic monitoring for prior involvement in stolen auto cases and other robberies.

The teen was arrested and taken to the Juvenile Justice Center, where he was charged with armed robbery and kidnapping.

The case remains under investigation, and police have not said whether the other two suspects have been identified.

