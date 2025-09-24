Baltimore Teen Charged As Adult In Brutal Murder Of 26-Year-Old Man: Police

The teen was arrested in the 700 block of Druid Park Lake Drive in Baltimore in connection with the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Davonne Hare in August.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 22, where they found Hare suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Police said officers immediately rendered aid before Hare was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead despite life-saving efforts.

Detectives identified the 16-year-old as a suspect and took him into custody.

He was transported to the Central Booking Intake Facility and charged as an adult with first-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Towson and receive free news updates.