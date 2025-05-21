Baltimore Teen Charged As Adult After Shooting Another Boy — And Himself, Police Say

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 19, in the 300 block of South Macon Street, according to Baltimore Police.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the arm and the 15-year-old suspect with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police later determined the younger teen was the shooter — and that his own injury was self-inflicted during the incident. After being released from the hospital, he was taken into custody.

The 15-year-old has been charged as an adult with:

Attempted first-degree murder;

Attempted second-degree murder;

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Multiple handgun violations.

He was transported to the Central Booking Intake Facility following his arrest.

The incident remains under investigation.

