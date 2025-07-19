Partly Cloudy

SHARE

Baltimore Orioles Announcer Ben McDonald Hospitalized After 25-Foot Fall From Tree Stand

Longtime Baltimore Orioles announcer and former MLB pitcher Ben McDonald is recovering from a severe concussion and two fractured vertebrae after falling 25 feet from a deer stand while hunting, he announced Friday.

Baltimore Orioles broadcaster Ben McDonald is recovering after the fall.

Baltimore Orioles broadcaster Ben McDonald is recovering after the fall.

 Photo Credit: Twitter via Ben McDonald
McDonald (center right) with Maryland Governor Wes Moore and fellow sportscasters Jim Palmer and Kevin Brown, 2025

McDonald (center right) with Maryland Governor Wes Moore and fellow sportscasters Jim Palmer and Kevin Brown, 2025

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Maryland GovPics
Baltimore Orioles broadcaster Ben McDonald is recovering after the fall.

Baltimore Orioles broadcaster Ben McDonald is recovering after the fall.

 Photo Credit: Twitter via Ben McDonald
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

McDonald, 56, shared news of the accident on social media, where he posted a video from his hospital bed along with an update on his condition.

“This is what a severe concussion looks like and sounds like!” McDonald wrote. “(I still don’t remember anything) Apparently I fell out of a deer stand 25 feet up yesterday morning….I’m fine and appreciate everyone checking on me.”

The former LSU standout and Orioles No. 1 overall pick said he is “very lucky” and thanked his doctors and fans for the support.

“Very lucky….concussion and 2 cracked vertebra’s….I’ll be back in #Birdland soon calling @Orioles games! Thank you for all ur thoughts and 🙏👊and thank you to the Doctors! See yall soon!" he posted.

Before the accident, McDonald posted a photo before his planned hunt in Mississippi.

McDonald did not say exactly when he would return to the broadcast booth but acknowledged that the recovery could take time.

to follow Daily Voice Towson and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE