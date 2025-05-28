Now, a Baltimore man has been charged in connection with the shooting that killed young mother Taniya Gray earlier this month in Southwest Baltimore, according to police.

Tamal Johnson, 22, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of murder, conspiracy, and several firearm offenses after investigators determined he was involved in Gray’s killing on May 11, police said.

The Baltimore Police Department announced his arrest on Wednesday, May 28. Investigators described Johnson as a repeat violent offender.

Around 10:40 a.m. on the morning of the shooting, officers responded to the 4100 block of Mountwood Road for a report of a shooting.

There, police said they found Gray inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was rushed to an area hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

On Thursday, May 22, Baltimore Warrant Apprehension detectives and US Marshals arrested Johnson in the 3000 block of Elizabeth Avenue.

He was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility and is currently being held without bail.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Towson and receive free news updates.