Baltimore Man Who Took Deputies On 120 MPH Pursuit Taken Down By K9 In Virginia: Sheriff

Marcus Johnson, 46, is facing multiple charges after being treated for a dog bite following a pursuit that approached 120 mph over the holiday weekend.

According the the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office, shortly after noon on Sunday, Sept. 1, a deputy in the area of Opal spotted a reckless driver in a silver Cadillac casually drinking a beer, launching the pursuit.

The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but Johnson took off, speeding down James Madison Highway onto Dumfries Road, then to Catlett Road, before heading west on Marsh Road.

Investigators say that during the pursuit, Johnson failed to stop at intersections and drove on the wrong side of the road on some of Fauquier County’s busiest roads.

Once he hit Marsh Road, a deputy was able to immobilize the Cadillac, sending it off the roadway, though Johnson took off on foot, leading to the fateful conclusion of his attempted escape.

Members of the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office then deployed K9 Remi, who was already involved in the high-speed pursuit, and the dog quickly caught Johnson and held him to the ground until deputies could apprehend him, but not before taking a bit of flesh for himself.

Johnson then doubled down while being treated for the dog bite and complicated his legal issues.

The Baltimore man was treated at an area hospital for a dog bite, and his blood was drawn, which determined he was allegedly under the influence at the time of the midday pursuit.

While at the hospital, it is alleged that Johnson also offered a bribe to a deputy, though details of the deal were not disclosed by the sheriff's office.

Johnson was charged with:

Felony DUI;

Felony eluding;

Obstruction of justice;

Driving after forfeiture;

Improper passing;

Reckless driving by speed;

Failure to stop at a stop sign;

Driving on the wrong side of the road;

Open container;

Bribery to a law enforcement officer.

He is being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center without bail.

