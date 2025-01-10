Baltimore Man Charged With Murder In Deadly Southwest District Shooting: Police

Gregory Granger, Jr. has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of 44-year-old Ricky Forehand and a second man during a dispute late last year.

The incident was reported shortly after 6 p.m. on Dec. 16, 2024, in the 2300 block of West North Avenue.

Investigators say Granger shot Forehand, who later died from his injuries, and a 45-year-old man, following an apparent dispute.

Southwest District patrol officers initially responded to several shot-spotter alerts in the 1200 block of West Baltimore Street.

Upon arrival, they found both victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics transported the men to area hospitals, where Forehand was pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, Jan. 8, detectives from the Warrant Apprehension Unit arrested Granger in the 3000 block of East Madison Street. He was transported to the Central Booking Intake Facility and charged with first-degree murder.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation.

