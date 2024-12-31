Baltimore Lottery Player Hits $50K Jackpot Twice With Same Lucky Numbers

Paul Cypress, a 35-year Lottery veteran, has defied the odds for the second time in two years, winning $50,000 from the Maryland Lottery’s Pick 5 game with the exact same numbers.

The odds of winning once are slim. Winning twice? Practically unheard of. But for Cypress, who discovered his latest win during a holiday party, it’s Christmas miracle.

He says his wife reminded him to check the tickets, at which point he realized he defied the odds and, in fact, won again. He decided to keep the news private until they returned home, at which point the two celebrated quietly.

Cypress first fell in love with Lottery games when a family member gifted him a winning scratch-off ticket decades ago. Since then, he’s stuck to his favorites: Pick 4, scratch-offs, and Pick 5, which he now considers his personal jackpot generator.

For his latest windfall, Cypress plans to set aside funds for his children and save the rest, saying he’s not ready to call it quits anytime soon. “Absolutely, most definitely want to keep playing,” he said.

The retailer that sold Cypress his winning ticket, Jessup Shell on Annapolis Road in Hanover, will also celebrate with a $500 bonus.

Lightning might not strike twice, but apparently, Paul Cypress’s lucky numbers do.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Towson and receive free news updates.