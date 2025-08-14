Baltimore Ice Cream Shop Reopens After Vicious Vandal Attacks: 'They Didn't Break Our Spirit'

Moo Moo Cows is back up and running, serving "cow-to-cone ice cream," hot dogs, brats, snowballs, and other Baltimore favorites after vandals smashed the storefront.

"They broke our windows (twice), but they didn't break our spirit!" the owners posted on Facebook. "Moo Moo Cows is open all week Wed. thru Sun. (1 p.m. to 9 p.m.) Come by and share in sweet success and celebration."

The second attack was reported early on Aug. 8 when three people smashed through the front windows of the store with rocks and bricks.

Video released shows the three suspects all wearing dark hoodies before going into a full windup and throwing the first stone through the window, sending glass flying across the sidewalk.

They then threw several more rocks, caused more damage, and sped away in a sedan down East Wheeling Street, according to investigators.

One week earlier, the store was also vandalized in an incident that caused thousands of dollars in damage.

In that video, two men in white t-shirts can be seen walking slowly down East Hamburg Street before doubling back a few seconds later, officials said.

One hit the window, then seven minutes later they "came back around dressed to hide their identities," they added, with their white t-shirts, shorts, and sneakers from earlier still visible.

They also picked up rocks, glass could be heard breaking on the video, then the pair sprinted away from the building.

The bricks and rocks were thrown with such force that the concrete rock came through the plate glass window and traveled an additional 12 feet into the shop smashing the glass on our main display/dipping cabinet

"We wish to thank our loyal customers, friends and family who have reached out to us this week with offers of help cleaning and overwhelming support and encouragement to reopen and not let this assault and violence against our business keep us down," the owners said in a heartfelt social media post.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects shown in the video has been asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Towson and receive free news updates.