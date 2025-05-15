Fire Lt. Mark Dranbauer, a 23-year veteran of the Baltimore City Fire Department, remains on life support after suffering a devastating medical emergency while working a fire scene earlier this week, officials announced.

He fell down a ladder while battling a blaze on West Sarasota Street in downtown Baltimore on Monday, according to CBS.

While his injuries are too severe to survive, Mark’s story isn’t over.

In true firefighter fashion, his family says he will keep saving lives by donating his organs and tissues to give up to 70 people a second chance.

Dranbauer’s family shared the heartbreaking update on Wednesday, confirming that the veteran firefighter made the decision to be an organ donor long before this tragedy.

Even as they prepare to say their final goodbye, they take comfort knowing Mark’s legacy will live on through every life he saves next.

“Mark has elected to continue to save lives,” the family wrote in a public statement. “He is currently on life support, allowing time for his organs to be carefully prepared for donation, in accordance with his selfless wishes.”

The firefighter, mentor, and proud father leaves behind his son James, his parents Mark and Robin, his sister Kate, nephew Gabriel, niece Raelynn, and a massive extended family of relatives, friends, and fellow firefighters who say their lives are better because Mark was in them.

The Baltimore City Fire Department, shattered by the loss, called Dranbauer’s leadership and commitment to the community “unwavering” and promised his service will never be forgotten.

Across the fire service and beyond, people are sharing memories of the man they say was always there when it mattered most.

One friend, George Theodoroy, remembered how Mark supported him when his own mother passed away years ago—and how Mark even introduced him to the woman who later became his wife.

“Mark was an exceptional officer and fireman,” Theodoroy wrote. “Until we meet again, brother. To the Dranbauer family, my deepest sympathy, condolences, and prayers are with you.”

Another firefighter, Bryan Stasko, called Mark “one of the good ones” who took him under his wing when he was a 20-year-old rookie with no experience.

“Mark was patient, kind, and a true teacher even though he himself only had five years on the job,” Stasko said. “As a rookie, always on edge, Mark took the pressure off and showed me the ropes. That first impression stayed with me throughout my career.”

As the city prepares for an official farewell, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help Mark’s family with the unexpected financial burdens they now face.

All donations will go directly to the family through the Baltimore Fire Officers Charitable Foundation.

“Mark is a lieutenant with 23 years of service in the Baltimore City Fire Department,” organizers wrote. “We are asking for funds on behalf of Mark and his family to defray the costs associated with his hospitalization and any related expenses.”

You can visit the GoFundMe here.

Funeral service details will be shared as they become available.

