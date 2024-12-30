Baltimore Drivers Face Restrictions Ahead Of Inner Harbor New Year’s Eve Bash

Starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, restrictions on commercial vehicles and parking bans will transform downtown Baltimore to prepare for large crowds expected at the event.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation (BCDOT) announced that restrictions will last until 3 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Tanker trailers will be completely barred from the area, including for local deliveries, while all parking and vehicle restrictions will be strictly enforced, with violations leading to ticketing and towing.

Key streets affected by the commercial vehicle ban include:

Fayette Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to President Street;

President Street from Aliceanna to Fayette Streets;

Pratt and Lombard Streets from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to President Street.

Road closures will begin at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. with Pratt, Lombard, Light, and Conway streets are among the areas that will shut down, with traffic diversions to mitigate congestion.

Federal Hill and Fells Point will also experience parking bans starting at 6 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to take public transportation, as Charm City Circulator will operate until 8 p.m. Tuesday but be out of service on New Year’s Day.

Transportation officers and Baltimore Police will monitor traffic flow and ensure pedestrian safety.

"Patrons who wish to drive downtown should park at commercial parking facilities and avoid area neighborhoods," officials said. "Vehicles parked in violation will be ticketed and towed.

"Motorists should exercise patience and be on the watch for pedestrians while driving downtown, especially when approaching area crosswalks.

"Transportation Enforcement Officers along with the Baltimore City Police Department will be working in the downtown area to help facilitate the movement of traffic."

