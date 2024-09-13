Mostly Cloudy 75°

Isabella Giordano Arrested For Pro-Gaza Demonstration In DC

A 20-year-old Baltimore County woman was arrested on Friday morning and charged for her role using spray paint in July to deface federal property at Columbus Circle outside Union Station in Northeast DC, federal authorities announced.

Isabella Giordano is among five who defaced federal property.

 Photo Credit: US Park Police
Towson native Isabella Giordano was taken into custody on Sept. 13, and is scheduled to make her initial court appearance later on Friday, when she will be charged with willfully injuring or depredating any property of the United States.

According to court documents, on Wednesday, July 24, an organization was granted a permit to demonstrate in the area of Columbus Circle in Northeast DC, directly in front of Union Station.

From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. that afternoon, demonstrators investigators say that gatherers: 

  • Pulled down flags affixed to the flagpoles; 
  • Burned flags and objects; 
  • Sprayed graffiti on multiple statutes and structures; 
  • Interfered with law enforcement’s ability to place individuals under arrest.

Prosecutors said that video posted on social media showed Giordano using red spray paint to write "Gaza" on the Columbus Fountain, as well as the base of two flagpoles in Columbus Circle.

US Park Police posted a bulletin of the five wanted suspects less than a week after the incident, and Giordano was identified positively by two different tipsters.

