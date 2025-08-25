Baltimore County Man Buys Ice, Leaves With $1M Lottery Jackpot

The lucky player, who goes by the alias “Tank”, said he had an extra $20 in his pocket when he stopped at Hob’s Carroll Motor Fuels in Sparrows Point.

“I jokingly told her to pick me a winner,” Tank laughed when he claimed his prize at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore.

The clerk did just that.

Tank went home, scratched off his All About Cash ticket with his trusty pocketknife, and started seeing numbers that didn’t make sense.

“At first, I thought I won $100. Then I thought it was for $1,000. It kept going and going,” he said. “I called my wife and said, ‘I just hit this sucker for one million bucks.’”

The winning number? 27. A family favorite.

Tank said he scratched the rest of the ticket slowly — revealing more zeroes, more commas, until the total prize was clear: $1,000,000.

He couldn’t resist texting a photo of the ticket to a relative without saying a word. The reply? Shocked disbelief: “Is that a winner?”

Tank, a utility worker and avid boater, said the windfall will help him with retirement plans — and he’s thanking his lucky pocketknife, which he also used to scratch a $10,000 winner a few years back.

Hob’s Carroll Motor Fuels gets a $1,000 bonus for selling the ticket. The game, which launched July 18, still has four more $1 million top prizes waiting to be claimed.

For Tank, though, the first one is all his.

