Baltimore Cops Land Chopper On School Field To Rescue Drowning Man: Police

Shortly before 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 26, officers in Baltimore received a report requiring a water rescue at the Walter P. Carter Elementary School pool.

According to the Baltimore Police Department, the helicopter had been patrolling in the area and responded to the school, making a landing in the school yard.

Officers arrived and found a man inside the pool with Good Samaritans attempting to remove him from the water to provide aid.

"Sensing the urgency and knowing the immediate need for life-saving measures, Foxtrot Flight Officer Hoover and Tactical Flight Officer Smith made the decision to land in the rear of the school," a spokesperson for the department said.

Crews got out of the helicopter and were able to perform CPR on a 25-year-old man until paramedics arrived to take over.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he is expected to survive. His condition was not immediately available on Sunday afternoon.

