Baltimore Cops Bag Kilo Of Fentanyl, Ghost Gun In Neighborhood Raid: Police

The agency announced on Wednesday, Sept. 10, that members of the department's Southwest District Action Team seized "a significant amount of narcotics," cash, and weapons during a recent seizure.

According to police, the investigation focused on the Wilkens Avenue and Dover Street area of the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood.

On Thursday, Sept. 4, investigators say that detectives and officers executed search warrants at two homes in the 1800 block of West Lombard Street and the 900 block of Dalton Avenue, leading to a massive seizure.

Police say that officers recovered:

One kilogram of suspected fentanyl;

1,100 capsules of suspected fentanyl;

One rifle;

One Polymer80 “Ghost Gun”;

$16,127 in cash;

Large quantities of packaging materials.

The operation also led to the arrest of six people, according to the department:

Eric Taylor, 32;

Derrick Stewart, 33;

Matthew Brown, 41;

Natasha Wilkins, 44;

Elijah Dukes, 19;

A 17-year-old girl.

"This operation is yet another example of the outstanding work being done by the men and women of the Baltimore Police Department,” Police Commissioner Richard Worley said in a statement.

“Through their tireless efforts, we continue to disrupt and dismantle drug trafficking organizations that drive violence in our neighborhoods."

"I am proud of the dedication of our officers and detectives, and we remain committed to making Baltimore a safer city for all.”

