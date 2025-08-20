Baltimore Boxing Star Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis Reportedly Set For Jake Paul Netflix Fight

Following his much-maligned "bout" against legend Mike Tyson on the streaming service, they are reportedly set to do business with "El Gallo" again — this time against Baltimore's undefeated Gervonta "Tank" Davis, according to multiple reports.

Ring Magazine was the first with the scoop, claiming that the two will square off in an exhibition match on Saturday, Nov. 15, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The match would be one year to the day from Paul's (12-7, 7 KOs) contentious, controversial fight against Tyson, which drew as many jeers as it did cheers from the crowd and millions of Netflix subscribers watching at home.

The fight was also seemingly teased by Netflix Turkey in a since-deleted post on X.

According to Ring Magazine, Paul had been planning a fight against Anthony Joshua, but that collapsed as promoters were putting the details together.

As for Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs), there had been talks that the Maryland native was circling a rematch against fighter Lamont Roach, Jr. after they battled to a majority draw in a heated contest earlier this year.

Those conversations, apparently, gave way to talks with a mega-fight with Paul that should bring in "mega-bucks" for all parties involved.

Details about the Davis-Paul fight were not immediately released, and some logistics, such as what weight they will fight — Davis typically fights as a lightweight or junior welterweight (135-140 pounds), while Paul has reached 220 pounds in his career — still need to be ironed out.

Paul had previously said the then-theoretically fight would be at 195 pounds, though nothing has been confirmed. Davis also faces a massive height and reach disadvantage.

Davis represents the biggest challenge of Paul's career to date, after the 30-year-old took on over-the-hill former champs such as Tyson, 58, and Julio César Chávez Jr., who has not drawn headlines in years.

Following his match against Tyson, Davis took a shot at Paul, planting the seed for November's big fight.

Because the fight is being billed as an exhibition, the outcome of the match will not impact either fighters' official record.

