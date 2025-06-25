The fire broke out at Kroiz’s residence, where her jewelry studio was also based.

According to Kroiz, her husband woke up in time to save himself, their son, and their dog, Chester. The home, however, was destroyed.

"As you can imagine we are all reeling from this tremendous loss, yet wildly grateful for all our blessings," Kroiz said. "The outpouring of love help and support has been tremendous."

While insurance is expected to cover the structural damage to the home, Kroiz said her studio and a lifetime collection of rare and essential tools are not fully covered.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched by a friend to help replace what was lost.

“These tools are not just expensive to replace — many are rare, irreplaceable, and essential to her creative process,” the campaign states.

Kroiz said the fire has had a major impact on her business, and that she is the only person able to handle the loss and the rebuilding effort.

She is currently focused on restoring her jewelry practice while her family recovers from the ordeal.

“I did not have the proper coverage for this,” she said. “My dear friend, Shauna, has set up a GoFundMe to help fill in the gaps.”

Despite the destruction, support has poured in. Kroiz recently shared that her family moved into a rental home just down the street from where their house once stood.

“It’s surprisingly peaceful—set back in a beautiful, wooded area that feels like a retreat,” she wrote in a recent update. “It’s been a much-needed haven during this difficult time.”

With the help of close friends, Kroiz has begun salvaging what she can from the wreckage. Some have sifted through soot and ash to recover even the smallest scraps of silver and gemstones.

“Some of my dearest friends have rolled up their sleeves—literally elbow-deep in soot, rust, and mold—helping me clean and salvage what we could from my old studio,” she said. “The image is forever etched in my heart.”

Kroiz is now in the process of building a temporary studio and showroom at her new rental home. Business may be booming once more in a few weeks.

Electrical, ventilation, and workstations are being installed, and she says she hopes to be back at the bench creating again soon.

"I am completely overwhelmed—with gratitude, love, and appreciation—for the outpouring of support we’ve received," Kroiz said. "Your generosity, kindness, and donations have made it possible for me to begin the process of rebuilding my studio and jewelry business.

"It truly takes a village, and I’ve never felt that more deeply than I do now."

The GoFundMe set up for the business and family can be found here.

"Now is our chance to give back to someone who has given so much through her art and teaching," organizers said. "Let’s help Shana rebuild her studio, one tool at a time."

