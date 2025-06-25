Baltimore 4-Year-Old Badly Burned In Accident Days Before Birthday: 'She Deserves To Heal'

Amorah Greene, 4, of Baltimore, was seriously injured in a tragic accident that left her with third-degree burns on her face, back, and arm, according to her mother, Deleicea Greene.

“She is currently undergoing intensive treatment and care,” Greene wrote in a GoFundMe set up to raise cash for her child. “While she is showing incredible strength, her recovery journey will be long, painful, and expensive.”

Amorah’s birthday is Thursday, June 26.

Greene launched the fundraiser to help cover the cost of emergency medical care, hospital stays, skin graft surgeries, physical therapy, trauma counseling, and other needs that have come up since the girl was burned.

She also noted the family will need help affording special burn creams, medical garments, transportation, meals, and missed time from work.

“Amorah is a bright, loving little girl with a smile that lights up every room,” the GoFundMe says. “She deserves to heal surrounded by love, support, and the best care possible.”

More than two dozen people have already donated, raising over $1,200 as of Monday, June 24.

You can find the GoFundMe here.

"Every act of love helps bring us one step closer to Amorah’s full healing," Greene said. "Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness and support."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Towson and receive free news updates.