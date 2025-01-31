Bailiff Shoots Gunman Aiming At His Own Head In Baltimore Courthouse: AG

The incident happened around 8:40 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, at the Baltimore City Eastside District Court, according to the Maryland Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division (IID).

Authorities say a man entered the courthouse and, while standing near the door, pulled a handgun from his pocket and pointed it at his own head.

A court bailiff, assigned to security at the entrance, immediately drew his weapon and aimed it at the man. Moments later, both men discharged their firearms.

The suspect was wounded during the exchange and transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition, according to the AG's office.

Under Maryland law, bailiffs are classified as special police officers employed by the state.

The IID is leading the investigation and will release the names of those involved within two business days, though that timeline may be extended.

Surveillance video captured the shooting, and under standard protocol, the footage is expected to be released within 20 business days, pending any necessary delays for witness interviews or technical redactions.

The investigation remains active.

