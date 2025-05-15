Audit Finds Dozens Of Maryland In-Custody Deaths Wrongly Ruled Non-Homicides: AG

The 70-page report, released Thursday, May 15, details the findings of a multi-year investigation launched in 2021 following concerns raised after Maryland’s former Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. David Fowler, testified in the murder trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, more than half of the 87 cases reviewed showed a disagreement between independent reviewers and the OCME’s original determinations.

Specifically, 36 cases were unanimously ruled homicides by all three independent case reviewers. In five additional cases, two out of three reviewers also concluded that the deaths should have been ruled homicides.

The audit also found that deaths involving Black individuals and deaths involving law enforcement restraint were less likely to be ruled as homicides compared to other cases.

Officials said the discredited diagnosis of “excited delirium” was cited as a factor in nearly half of the cases reviewed, contributing to misclassification, the report states.

Brown said the audit "paves the way for meaningful reform" in Maryland's death investigation system, adding that the findings provide other states with a model for ensuring accountability and transparency.

The audit was conducted by an international team of forensic experts who examined 87 deaths that occurred during or after restraint. Reviewers did not know the decedent’s race or OCME’s original conclusions during their initial review, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Among the findings, auditors also noted systemic deficiencies in autopsy documentation, including missing photographs, incomplete incident information, and inconsistent acknowledgment of restraint-related injuries.

The audit’s recommendations include:

Ending the use of "excited delirium" as a diagnosis;

Improving autopsy documentation, especially in in-custody deaths;

Creating standardized procedures for investigating restraint-related deaths;

Implementing external peer reviews and ongoing education for medical examiners;

Requiring body cameras to document all restraint situations;

Providing better training on the dangers of improper restraint techniques;

Including mental health professionals in crisis responses.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced that the state will review all 36 unanimously identified homicide cases, and has formed a Maryland Task Force on In-Custody Restraint-Related Death Investigations to implement the audit's policy recommendations.

"Maryland was the first state in the nation to launch a comprehensive, methodical, and objective audit of our Office of the Chief Medical Examiner," Moore said. "Today, we become the first state in the nation to respond to such an audit with responsible action that brings everyone to the table."

The findings will also be presented on Friday, May 16, to the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine as part of a broader review of how in-custody deaths are handled nationwide.

The complete report can be found here.

