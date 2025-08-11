Anti-Semitic Vandal Who Targeted Jewish-Owned Baltimore Shop Is Apparently Johns Hopkins Tech

Jonathon Wagner, who was arrested and charged in Baltimore County for breaking a security camera and vandalizing Kitchen Designs by Idan on Falls Road with "faux blood," has been outed as an echocardiogram tech at Johns Hopkins Hospital by the social media page StopAntisemitism.

The incident happened on store owner Idan Tzameret's 42nd birthday.

Wagner's LinkedIn profile says he has 11 years of experience as an echocardiogram technologist. His profile features a photo of him in scrubs with a mask hanging under his chin.

A spokesperson for Johns Hopkins Hospital did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wagner's status there.

Social media users took turns roasting Wagner as details continue to emerge in the wake of his vandalism going viral.

"This sounds like a patient safety concern," one user posted. "In parallel with the judicial process there ought to be an employer-led disciplinary investigation."

"What would motivate someone in a helping profession to harm or wish harm on others. I've long wondered that," another opined. "I never had colleagues at the hospital that were that crazy. What has changed in the last few years."

Last week, investigators said the store owner had displayed Israeli flags outside the business, which Wagner's ire was directed toward.

Police said the attack happened just before midnight on Aug. 6, when red paint was splattered across the walkway, the front door, and both the Israeli and American flags outside the storefront.

"While things like what happened today are shameful, smiling is the best weapon... So I smile, and I look at my kids, I look at my wife, I look at my friends, I look at my beautiful home and I smile even bigger," he wrote.

Photos from the scene show paint dripping down the door and soaking into the flags.

“This wasn’t random. This wasn’t just ‘vandalism.’ This was targeted. This was antisemitism. This was hate — loud and clear,” wrote Caren Shalom Leven, a friend of the business owner, and Executive Director of the Baltimore Zionist District, in a Facebook post reacting to the damage.

"To those responsible: you messed with the wrong GUY," she continued. "HE will not cower. HE will not be silenced. HE is stronger, louder, and more united than ever before."

Sure enough, Wagner was swiftly apprehended — and is now facing the backlash.

He is charged with multiple counts of malicious destruction of property, including one count based on race/religion, according to police.

Wagner is scheduled to appear in Towson District Court in October.

