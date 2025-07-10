Angel Reese, Carmelo Anthony Take Over NBA 2K26 Covers As Maryland Icons Rise

The two basketball standouts with deep Maryland roots have been tapped as featured athletes for special editions of NBA 2K26, the studio announced this week.

Reese, 23, is the cover athlete for the NBA 2K26 WNBA Edition, a GameStop exclusive available in physical form in the United States.

The All-Star forward for the Chicago Sky will also appear on the Leave No Doubt Edition alongside 2025 NBA MVP and Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Anthony, who’s on the Superstar Edition.

Both Reese and Anthony are proud products of the DMV, where their basketball journeys began long before they became global names.

Reese, a four-time IAAM A Conference champion and McDonald’s All-American, starred at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore before becoming the second-ranked recruit in her class in 2020.

She spent her freshman year at the University of Maryland, repping her home state on the national stage.

“Being on the cover of NBA 2K26 and debuting my first-ever signature shoe with Reebok on that cover, the Angel Reese 1, is more than a milestone—it’s a statement,” said Reese.

“It’s about representation and showing young girls they can be confident, bold, and take up space unapologetically. To be cemented in NBA 2K history is a special honor that reflects not only my journey, but also all the veteran WNBA players who have paved the way before me and the growing impact of the league as a whole.

She added that the video game is bringing additional attention to the WNBA, which has been a growing sport in recent years.

I’m proud to be part of a game that continues to elevate women’s basketball and can’t wait for fans to see how NBA 2K26 brings our game to life like never before.”

Reese’s No. 10 was retired by St. Frances Academy, where she was a four-year varsity standout before launching her college and professional career.

Carmelo Anthony, 41, moved to Baltimore at age 8 and attended Towson Catholic High School in Baltimore County for three years.

He was a McDonald’s All-American and transferred to powerhouse Oak Hill Academy in Virginia for his senior year, where he won a national championship.

This year, Anthony was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and now appears on the NBA 2K26 Superstar Edition and joins Reese on the Leave No Doubt Edition cover.

“For more than 20 years, 2K fans have been a part of my journey,” Anthony said.

“Being honored on the cover of NBA 2K26 and inducted into the Hall of Fame in the same year is surreal.

"It’s a celebration of every chapter, every city that embraced me, every team that believed in me, and every person who’s been part of this ride with me.”

The NBA 2K26 announcement has generated buzz for its star-studded covers — but for fans in Maryland and the greater DMV, it’s more than just a video game launch. It’s a recognition of local greatness.

“SGA’s elite IQ and ice-cold composure mixed with his effortless street style, Angel’s on-court bravado and ability to own the moment, and Carmelo’s reputation as one of the most iconic trendsetters and prolific scorers in NBA history leave no doubt they’re superstars on the court and in any room they walk into,” said Zak Armitage, SVP and GM of NBA 2K. “NBA 2K26 is all about proving yourself on the court, and immortalizing greatness.”

NBA 2K26 launches Friday, Sept. 5, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Early access begins Aug. 29 for players who purchase the Superstar or Leave No Doubt editions.

