Amtrak Train Service Halted In Baltimore After Vehicle Found On Tracks (Developing)

The hold was placed by “local municipal officials,” and there is no current estimate for how long the delays may last, according to an alert issued by Amtrak at 7:13 p.m. on June 11.

"All rail traffic departing and arriving in Baltimore (BAL) has been halted due to local municipal officials placing a hold on the tracks while investigating an unauthorized vehicle on the tracks," Amtrak wrote. "We are working to establish a delay time and will provide an update when received."

It was not immediately clear how the vehicle ended up on the tracks or whether anyone was injured.

More information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.

