Amir Barnes-Henderson was found guilty on Monday, August 4, of first-degree murder and multiple related charges, according to Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan J. Bates.

Barnes-Henderson now faces life plus 25 years when he is sentenced on September 25, 2025.

The shooting happened around 5:22 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2024, outside One Stop Liquor on the 4900 block of Frankford Avenue, police said.

When officers arrived, they found Matthews unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at 5:30 p.m. that afternoon, according to investigators.

Witnesses told police that Barnes-Henderson and Matthews got into a verbal fight before the shooting. Surveillance and testimony helped build the case.

Barnes-Henderson is a convicted felon with multiple prior handgun charges that barred him from owning a gun, prosecutors said.

“This brutal act of violence, committed by a repeat offender who displayed a shocking disregard for human life, is completely senseless,” Bates said.

“Today, justice has triumphed… Their collective efforts have been instrumental in bringing closure to this tragic event and upholding the rule of law in Baltimore.”

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Elizabeth Stock.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Towson and receive free news updates.