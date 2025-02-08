Alexis Perez Suarez, 43, has been charged with knowingly operating an unregistered drone, flying without an airman’s certificate, and violating US National Defense Airspace, federal prosecutors announced.

During the Ravens' playoff game, the Federal Aviation Administration had imposed a temporary flight restriction (TFR) around the stadium, banning all unauthorized drones and aircraft within a three-nautical-mile radius.

Despite the restriction, authorities say Suarez flew his unregistered drone approximately 400 feet directly over the stadium, capturing seven photos of the crowd below.

The unapproved drone flight was deemed a serious enough threat that NFL Security paused the game, officials said.

Maryland State Police and FBI agents tracked the drone’s movements and deployed officers to the area where it landed, and although Suarez had already left the scene, authorities were able to track him down.

Suarez allegedly told investigators he purchased the DJI UAS drone for recreational and work-related use, but he did not have proper registration or a Remote Pilot certificate, prosecutors said.

Federal officials stressed the zero-tolerance policy for unauthorized drones near sports and entertainment venues, warning that violators will be arrested, prosecuted, and could face imprisonment.

“We are very serious about temporary flight restrictions,” US Attorney Erek Barron said.

“You will be charged and held accountable for any incursion into restricted airspace, including around sports and entertainment venues such as the Super Bowl.”

Last year, a Pennsylvania man was arrested on similar charges for causing a delay during the AFC Championship game in Baltimore.

Suarez faces up to three years in federal prison for knowingly operating an unregistered drone and flying without an airman’s certificate, plus an additional year for violating US National Defense Airspace.

