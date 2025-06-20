Alexis Perez Suarez, 43, admitted to knowingly and willfully violating national defense airspace when he launched an unregistered drone directly over the stadium on Jan. 11, during the NFL’s playoff matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Federal prosecutors said Suarez captured seven aerial photos over the crowd, triggering a temporary pause in the game and a full security response by NFL officials, the FBI, and Maryland State Police.

Suarez was charged in April with multiple federal offenses, including flying without an airman certificate and operating an unregistered drone, and faced up to four years in prison.

But after pleading guilty to the airspace violation, he was sentenced to one year of supervised probation, 100 hours of community service, and a $500 fine, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland.

“Public safety is a top priority, so we’re committed to protecting our airways above mass gatherings,” US Attorney Kelly Hayes said.

“Suarez knew that M&T Bank Stadium was under a temporary flight restriction, yet he flew his drone into the airspace anyway, which is unacceptable.”

The Federal Aviation Administration had established a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) — a No Drone Zone — around the stadium for the game.

Suarez’s drone, which was unregistered and flown without a remote pilot certificate, violated that airspace.

“Capturing a photo is not worth the risk of hurting any spectators, players, or employees,” added FBI Special Agent Amanda Koldjeski. “It is not just irresponsible and reckless, but illegal to fly a drone over a major sporting event.”

Investigators said Suarez left the scene before officers arrived, but state troopers and FBI agents tracked the drone’s flight path and traced it back to his home.

Federal law requires a TFR for all NFL, MLB, NCAA Division I, NASCAR, and other major sporting events, extending three nautical miles around the venue from one hour before to one hour after each event, officials noted

“Flying drones illegally — especially over overcrowded sporting events — is reckless and dangerous,” DOT OIG Special Agent Greg Thompson said. “Today’s guilty plea underscores our commitment to… prevent potential disasters.”

Suarez is the second person in two years to face federal charges after flying a drone during a major NFL playoff game in Baltimore.

