9-Year-Old Among Five Arrested For Violent Southeast Baltimore Carjacking, Police Say

The incident happened shortly after 2 p.m. on Dec. 22, when police say a 32-year-old woman was stopped at a sign at Grundy and Bank streets when four males approached her car.

One suspect, described by investigators only as a white man, smashed her window with a metal tool, dragged her out, and fled in her car.

Officers tracked the stolen vehicle to the 1800 block of North Milton Ave. just over an hour later. Following a brief foot chase, officers arrested five individuals inside the car:

A 21-year-old man;

A 19-year-old man;

A 16-year-old boy;

A 15-year-old boy;

A 9-year-old boy.

Police later connected the group to an attempted robbery and assault that occurred on South Robinson Street shortly after the carjacking.

The 21-, 19-, and 16-year-olds were taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility and charged. The 15-year-old was turned over to the Department of Juvenile Services. The 9-year-old; however, was released to his parents' custody.

