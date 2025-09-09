7-Eleven To Pay $1.2M For Selling Illegal Vapes Near Dc-area Schools: AG

Attorney General Brian Schwalb announced on Tuesday, Sept. 9, that 7-Eleven will pay more than a million dollars to settle allegations that it violated DC’s ban on selling electronic smoking devices within a quarter mile of middle and high schools.

According to the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), 16 7-Eleven stores located near DC schools sold more than 7,500 vapes and e-cigarettes in violation of the law, which went into effect in October 2022.

“Selling vapes and e-cigarettes near schools is illegal because, particularly for young people, these nicotine products are addictive and unhealthy,” Schwalb said. “7-Eleven’s illegal sales threatened to reverse the progress we’ve made reducing tobacco use amongst youth."

Investigators said the company had been notified of the ban in August 2022 but continued sales at all 16 locations near DC middle and high schools.

As part of the settlement, 7-Eleven must:

Permanently stop selling and marketing vapes and e-cigarettes near DC schools.

Provide annual training and reminders to staff and franchisees.

Monitor franchise stores and terminate agreements if repeated violations occur.

OAG said the company has since removed all electronic smoking devices from store shelves and inventory systems in prohibited zones.

"Protecting the safety of our community is our top priority at the Office of the Attorney General, and that includes enforcing local laws designed to protect the health of our children.”

The complete settlement can be read here.

