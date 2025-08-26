$500K Powerball Winner Sold At Baltimore Liquor Store As Jackpot Nears $1 Billion

A $500,000 winning Powerball Double Play ticket was sold at Bernie’s Liquors on Martin Boulevard, lottery officials confirmed on Tuesday, Aug. 26.

The lucky winner matched the five black balls in Monday night’s Double Play drawing but missed the red Power Ball.

Nobody hit the main jackpot Monday, which means the Powerball prize is now rocketing to $815 million for Wednesday’s drawing — the seventh-largest jackpot in the game’s history.

The cash option? A cool $367.9 million.

The Baltimore winner isn’t alone. Two other $500,000 Double Play tickets were sold in Prince George’s County just last week — one at Landover Hills Exxon and another at A-1 Laundromat in Riverdale, officials said.

All three winners now have 182 days to claim their prize at Maryland Lottery headquarters.

Bernie’s Liquors will get a $1,000 bonus for selling the big winner.

Powerball tickets cost $2, with drawings every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. Adding the Double Play option for an extra buck makes your ticket eligible for a separate $10 million top prize.

