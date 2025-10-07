16-Year-Old Gunned Down Outside Landsdowne HS; 18-Year-Old Now Charged With Murder: Police

Baltimore County Police announced that Challah Haywood was charged with first-degree murder in connection to the March 4, shooting that left a 16-year-old dead outside Lansdowne High School.

The deadly shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. on March 4, when officers were called to the 3900 block of Hollins Ferry Road for reports of gunfire in a shopping center parking lot.

When officers arrived, they found the 16-year-old victim across the street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives launched an investigation, leading to Haywood’s arrest this week. He is being held without bond.

No additional details have been released as the case remains under investigation.

