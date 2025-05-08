15-Year-Old Killed In Baltimore Shooting; Three Charged With Murder: Police

Darrell Williams, 34, Zion Wimbish, 19, and Ra'Shawn Smith, 19, were arrested by Baltimore Police for the May 7 murder of John Lewis, a 15-year-old boy who was found shot in the city’s Eastern District.

The shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, near the 3500 block of Brehms Lane, according to police.

Eastern District officers were already responding to a separate call when they heard gunfire in the area.

A 19-year-old man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Shortly after, officers stopped a vehicle at Mannasota and Brendan Avenue and found Lewis suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to the hospital, where Lewis was later pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives quickly identified and arrested the three suspects.

Smith, who was injured in the shooting, was taken to a hospital before being transferred to the Central Booking Intake Facility along with Williams and Wimbish.

All three were charged with first-degree murder.

The shooting remains under investigation.

