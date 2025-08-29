104 Pounds Of Psychedelic Powder Worth $80K Seized In Baltimore Bust, Officials Say

On Monday, Aug. 25, US Customs and Border Protection officers seized 103 pounds and 10 ounces of Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), an LSD-like hallucinogen with a street value of about $80,000, according to CBP.

"DMT, a Schedule I controlled substance, is used for its psychedelic and hallucinogenic effects and was a popular drug of abuse in the 1960s," officials said. "Today, DMT is still encountered on the illicit market with other tryptamine hallucinogens."

The bust consisted of two shipments — each with 23 vacuum-sealed bags of brown powder — intercepted on July 18 and July 28, CBP said. Scientists confirmed the substance as DMT earlier this month.

Officials noted that DMT abusers can smoke, snort, inject, or consume it orally in brews like Ayahuasca for “an LSD-like high.”

CBP said officers in Baltimore previously seized 695 pounds of DMT in June.

“Customs and Border Protection’s border security mission prioritizes intercepting dangerous drugs, such as DMT, at our nation’s ports of entry that could harm U.S. citizens and destroy our communities,” said Jason Kropiewnicki, CBP’s Acting Area Port Director in Baltimore.

“The accessibility of dangerous drugs purchased through the global marketplace presents a unique challenge to CBP officers searching for them, but this seizure once again proves that our officers are up to that challenge.”

The investigation is ongoing.

