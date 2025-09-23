1,000+ Grams Of Cocaine, Fentanyl Seized In Baltimore Drug Lab Raid: Police

Investigators with the Group Violence Enforcement Team launched a probe in early September after violent crime spiked in Southwest, Western, and Southern Baltimore, officials said.

Detectives tracked suspects traveling to Delaware to haul controlled dangerous substances back into the city, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

On Wednesday, Sept. 17, a coordinated vehicle stop on the Delaware Turnpike with help from Delaware State Police led to a massive seizure that included suspected pressed cocaine, fentanyl, and packaging supplies.

Detectives didn’t stop there.

They then went to a commercial building in the 5700 block of Baltimore National Pike with a search warrant and found what looked like a full-scale drug manufacturing operation.

Recovered items included:

1,078 grams of pressed suspected cocaine in brick form;

124 grams of suspected fentanyl;

9.96 grams of suspected crack cocaine;

68 grams of suspected fentanyl/meth mixture;

Manufacturing and packaging materials.

Police also shared photos showing pills, scales, sifters, a respirator, cocaine bricks, and bags upon bags of capsules.

Two suspects — Brian Alexander Hall, 37, and Lauren Michelle Beckman, 35, both of Baltimore — were arrested.

“This operation highlights the exceptional work of the Baltimore Police Department and the importance of working alongside our law enforcement partners,” Commissioner Richard Worley said. “Together, we are disrupting and dismantling drug trafficking networks that fuel violence and addiction in our communities.

"I am proud of the dedication of our officers and detectives, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to building a safer Baltimore.”

The case remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Towson and receive free news updates.