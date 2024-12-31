100+ MPH Police Pursuit In Maryland Ends With Suspected Baltimore DUI Driver Behind Bars

Jacob St. Sauveur, 34, was charged with reckless driving, DUI, and multiple traffic violations after the midday incident unfolded earlier this month, authorities said.

Deputies say the chase began when a deputy attempted to stop a speeding car on southbound Route 301 near Route 305, at which point, St. Sauveur reportedly fled at over 100 mph, weaving through traffic and passing on the shoulder.

Minutes later, a second deputy clocked the same car at 110 mph on Route 301 near Route 213.

As deputies trailed the vehicle from a safe distance, they received multiple reports from other drivers about reckless driving that matched the vehicle’s description.

St. Sauveur’s wild ride came to an end when deputies found his car parked at the Queenstown Royal Farms.

When officers approached, they detected a strong odor of alcohol and noted several signs of impairment, officials said. St. Sauveur allegedly failed a field sobriety test and refused a breathalyzer at the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office.

St. Sauveur is facing charges that include:

DUI;

DWI;

Aggressive driving;

Reckless driving;

Negligent driving;

Exceeding maximum speed limit;

Driving a vehicle in excess of reasonable and prudent speed on a highway;

Attempt to elude police;

Following too closely;

Unauthorized window tinting;

Driving causing to be driven, knowingly permitting to be driven unsafe vehicle on highway.

St. Sauveur was processed and held without bond.

