Thurmont Man Lured Kids Online, Had Shocking Stash At Home: Sheriff's Office

Travis Peters, 27, of Thurmont, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 6, after a search warrant was executed at a home in the 100 block of Dogwood Avenue, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

What they found stunned detectives.

The investigation was launched after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children generated a CyberTip related to the sexual solicitation of a minor, the sheriff’s office said.

During the search, detectives seized numerous electronic devices for forensic analysis, leading to Peters' apprehension.

Peters was arrested at the scene and charged with:

Three counts of sexual solicitation of a minor;

Two counts of child pornography solicitation;

Three counts of distribution of obscene matter to a minor.

Detectives say the case remains active and ongoing, and they are working to identify any additional minors Peters may have communicated with.

The investigation is being led by the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit in partnership with the Frederick County Cyber Crimes Task Force.

“The mission of the ICAC Unit is to investigate, apprehend, and prosecute internet sexual predators who exploit children using the internet and technology,” the agency said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Thurmont-Emmitsburg and receive free news updates.