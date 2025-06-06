Thurmont Driver Dead, Passenger Airlifted After Dump Truck Crash In Maryland, Sheriff Says

Willie Hensley Jr., of Thurmont, was driving a 2015 Toyota Highlander around 9 a.m. Thursday, June 5, when he attempted to turn south onto Old Frederick Road from Devilbiss Bridge Road in Lewistown, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

That’s when Hensley’s vehicle entered the path of a northbound 1999 Mack dump truck, leading to a violent crash, officials said.

Hensley was pronounced dead at the scene by Frederick County Fire and Rescue personnel, the Sheriff’s Office said Friday, June 6.

A passenger in the SUV was critically injured and had to be airlifted by Maryland State Police helicopter to an area trauma center.

They were listed in stable condition as of Friday.

The dump truck driver was evaluated on site and declined medical treatment.

Hensley’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for further examination.

The crash remains under investigation.

