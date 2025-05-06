Randall Allen Scobie, 54, of Emmitsburg, was arrested following a search of his Harney Road home led to an unsettling discovery, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began in February, when the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children flagged suspicious material stored in a cloud account linked to Scobie, leading to the Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force followed up on the cybertip.

Detectives secured a search warrant for the account and reportedly discovered “numerous CSAM files”—child sexual abuse material—leading to the identification of Scobie as the suspect.

Detectives served a search warrant at his Emmitsburg residence, where they seized multiple electronic devices, the sheriff’s office said. Scobie was arrested at the scene and taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

He is charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

“The mission is to investigate, apprehend, and prosecute internet sexual predators who exploit children using the internet and technology,” the sheriff’s office said.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Thurmont-Emmitsburg and receive free news updates.