Rabies Alert Issued After Cat Tests Positive For Virus In Thurmont Neighborhood

An alert was issued on Friday, Dec. 27 advising the community that a cat from the 10th block of East Moser Road in Thurmont has a confirmed case of the virus, after it was taken in on Christmas Day.

The cat - described as a tortoiseshell domestic shorthair female, approximately 2 to 3 years of age, no collar, no spay scar, and no ear tip - was euthanized due to unexplained wounds and showing multiple symptoms of rabies infection.

Following the positive test, the Health Department recommended that anyone who may have had contact with the rabid cat between Wednesday, Dec. 11 and Wednesday, Dec. 25 consult a doctor and notify the agency.

Any pets or livestock that may have interacted with the cat should also be checked by a veterinarian.

According to health officials, "rabies is a viral disease that mainly infects mammals and is spread through the saliva of the infected animal, usually by a bite."

Symptoms of rabies in animals may include fear of water, excessive salivation, failure to eat or drink, limping, unusually friendly or aggressive behavior, and/or other atypical behaviors such as nocturnal animals emerging during the daytime.

The disease is nearly always fatal to humans once infected if no prompt post-exposure treatment is given.

Barry Glotfelty, Director for FCHD’s Environmental Health Services said, “Mammals can be infected with the rabies virus so do not touch or play with unknown animals, and make sure your pets are vaccinated.”

Owners of pets who may have been exposed to the cat can also call the department's Environmental Health Office at (301) 600-1717.

