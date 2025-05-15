Mostly Cloudy 75°

Dozens Of Child Porn Files Seized During Raid At Thurmont Man's Home: Sheriff

A Frederick County man is behind bars after detectives say they uncovered dozens of disturbing files on his devices during a raid in Maryland.

Nicholas Stouter

Photo Credit: Frederick County Sheriff
Zak Failla
Nicholas Stouter, 45, of Thurmont, was arrested on 37 counts of possession of child pornography, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday, May 15.

The investigation began in late April, when the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children flagged suspected child sexual abuse material linked to an online account, police said.

Detectives with the Frederick County Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force tracked the tip to Stouter’s home on Westview Drive, where they executed a search warrant on Wednesday, May 14, officials said.

Police say they seized multiple electronic devices for forensic analysis.

Stouter was arrested at the scene and taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, where he remains held.

