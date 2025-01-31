Darius Deontae Bond, 18, of Brooklyn in Anne Arundel County, was arrested after leading deputies on a chase and unsuccessfully attempting to flee on foot.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, Frederick County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 11730 block of Hessong Bridge Road in Thurmont for a reported theft in progress, officials said.

The homeowner told police that an SUV with a trailer had just stolen two dirt bike-style motorcycles from his property and was fleeing toward Route 15.

A short time later, deputies spotted the suspect vehicle near Route 340 and attempted a traffic stop, though Bond had other intentions. The driver refused to pull over, leading officers on a brief pursuit, investigators say.

Deputies deployed stop sticks, successfully deflating all driver-side tires, though the vehicle continued for a short distance before stopping in the median of Route 15 near Sundays Lane.

Two suspects jumped out and ran through a nearby field, but authorities quickly tracked them down.

Bond was caught after a brief chase, while the juvenile suspect was spotted lying in a field by the FCSO drone unit, which guided deputies directly to his location.

Maryland State Police Trooper 3 also assisted with aerial surveillance.

The third suspect was not in the vehicle during the pursuit and remains at large, according to investigators, and the SUV was later determined to be stolen out of Pennsylvania.

Charges Against Bond:

Two counts of theft ($1,500 - $25,000);

Third-degree burglary;

Fourth-degree burglary;

Theft ($25,000 - $100,000);

Two counts of unauthorized removal of property;

Resisting arrest;

Multiple traffic-related offenses.

Bond is currently being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, while the juvenile suspect’s charges were referred to the Department of Juvenile Services.

