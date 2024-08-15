Bryant Paradine, 37, of Littlestown, Pennsylvania is facing charges for an early morning bout of road rage where he pulled out a gun and began firing, leading to a short-lived search before he was apprehended.

According to investigators, shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, troopers were called to the southbound lans of US-15 at Tippin Drive in Thurmont to investigate reports of shots fired after a motorist called 911.

Police say that troopers at the scene observed shots through the passenger compartment of the victim’s vehicle, and a bullet was recovered at the scene.

The motorist involved was able to give a description of Paradine's maroon Chevy SUV with Pennsylvania tags, and he was arrested late on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Paradine was charged with attempted murder, use of a gun in commission of a felony, and other related offenses.

He was awaiting his initial court appearance as of Wednesday night.

