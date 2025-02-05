After a five-day trial, a federal jury found Stephen Kennedy, 33, of Temple Hills, guilty of multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit arson, commercial robbery, and carrying an explosive device during a felony, authorities said.

Investigators say Kennedy and his co-conspirator, Donnell Kelly, carried out a dangerous plan between January 2021 and January 2022, targeting 7-Eleven locations in Maryland while they were open.

They deployed explosive devices to set fires, forcing store closures and disabling security cameras, prosecutors said.

With the stores left unguarded, the duo allegedly returned later to burglarize the ATMs, resulting in the loss of at least $90,000 for the ATM company, authorities said.

On at least one occasion, Kennedy also demanded cash from the register before setting a fire, according to the indictment.

To avoid being caught, one of Kennedy’s accomplices even filed false police reports about stolen license plates, officials said.

Kennedy now faces a mandatory minimum of 30 years and up to life in federal prison for using an explosive device during a crime of violence, plus additional time for arson, robbery, and firearms charges, prosecutors said.

Kelly pleaded guilty in 2024 and was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. Kennedy is scheduled for sentencing on May 30.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Temple Hills-Camp Springs and receive free news updates.